On Sonam Kapoor's birthday, adorable wishes pour in from Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor & others

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 36th birthday today on June 9. Not just her work in films like Neerja, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Veere Di Wedding, Khoobsurat, but the actress is also known for being a diva. Her fashion statements have time and again caught everyone's attention. Fans are well-aware of the fact that she can sport any outfit be it a lehenga choli or simple LBD. On her big day, her friends and family took it as an opportunity to make her day special with adorable birthday wishes. This is why the internet was filled with praises for her not just by her husband Anand Ahuja, father Anil Kapoor and other family members but also by her fans.

Sonam's father and actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and shared few throwback pictures of the actress as a child. Alongside, he wrote, "To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor , watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favorite things about you. I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!"

Apart from him, Sonam's businessman husband Anand Ahuja shared a lovable post for his dearest wife that included a black and white picture which was also his phone's lock screen. Alongside he wrote, "I know how much you love wallpapers - well you’re the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal."

Apart from them, Sonam's sister and filmmaker Rhea surprised the birthday girl by sending a beautiful bouquet with some balloons. Have a look at how Sonam thanked her for the same:

Meanwhile, her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja penned down a beautiful note for Sonam that read, "Happy Birthday to our most adorable, beautiful, ever-smiling Sonam beta. Just as you brighten our days with love and laughter, may each and every moment of your special day be filled with the same joy and happiness. May you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, all the blessings a life can unfold. Wishing you a joyful birthday beta with lots and lots of love and blessings. Love you and miss you and @anandahuja a lot."

Sonam, ahead of her birthday shared a beautiful picture of herself alongside a powerful quote reading, "I trust the next chapter… because I know the author!"

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor' and also made her appearance in Netflix film AK Vs AK, starring Anil and Anurag Kashyap. She has been shooting for her film Blind, which happens to be the remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller.