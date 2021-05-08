On Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's 3rd wedding anniversary, Rhea Kapoor shares unseen romantic pictures of couple

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

It was three years ago when Sonam Kapoor and anand Ahuja's painted the town red with their lavish wedding ceremony. While the bride was seen setting was serious fashion goals on her D-day, her siblings Harshvarrdhan and Rhea Kapoor cousins Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor among others were giving Gen Z some style inspiration on how to dress chic for a wedding. Remembering the day, Sonam's sister, producer Rhea Kapoor, took to Instagram on Saturday to wish the actress and her businessman husband Anand on their third wedding anniversary.

Rhea shared three romantic and unseen pictures of the couple and wrote about how they are her "favourite people". She also spoke about how they would have to make up for the last two years that they have not been able to celebrate together due to the pandemic. "Happy anniversary to my favourite people on the planet. Gotta make up for two years of lost adventures but we've got a lifetime to do ittttt! I feel like a part of my soul is missing. Love you so much. FaceTime family meetings will suffice till then," she captioned the post, followed by the couple's wedding hashtag, 'EverydayPhenomenal'.

Sonam was quick to respond to the post. Commenting on it, she wrote: "Love you so so much rhee.. miss you". Anand also reacted to it writing, "Rheee. Love you. Yes lots to make up! Soon".

Other celebrities too replied to the post, wishing the couple. "Happy anniversary @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja keep growing and keep spreading love," wrote Dia Mirza, while Amrita Arora wrote: "Happy anniversary." Whereas, Simone Khambatta commented, "happy anniversary! @sonamkapoor ! Your wedding brings back such great memories of better times !!!! Hope you guys are well."

Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor too shared some pictures of the couple writing, "Happy happy anniversary.. May God Bless you. May your love keep growing , increasing day by day.May your days ahead be filled with laughter , May you create wonderful memories in the years ahead. Love you both so much (sic)."

