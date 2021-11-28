Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ALIA/SONIRAZDAN On Shaheen Bhatt's birthday, adorable wishes pour in from sister Alia, mother Soni Razdan & other celebs

Sisterhood is bliss and the bond that B'town's sisters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt share is evident through their 'sibling love' dedicated social media posts. Yet again, the sister-duo caught everyone's attention on the occasion of Shaheen's 33rd birthday on Sunday. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Alia shared her wish for her alongside a lovable picture. Not just her but even their mother Soni Razdan penned down a beautiful poem for her daughter on her special day. Apart from them, wishes even poured in from many other celebs including celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra who shared a selfie with the birthday gilr on his Instagram story.

Speaking about Alia's post, it featured a picture of the two of them dressed up in traditional attires. Alia showers love on Shaheen by kissing her on her cheeks. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy birthday my sweetie. My happy place. My safe place. My mother My best friend My child I don’t think there’s any word in the dictionary to express the gratitude I feel for your presence in my life. I don’t know a world or a life without your love! I wish you all the love and joy in the world and when the weathers not great I’ll be there holding up an umbrella! I love you my melon."

While for Soni, her poem was shared alongwith a picture of Shaheen. It read, "A little poem for my dearest Shaheen on her birthday Happy Birthday my sweetness and light Your love and perfection makes everything light The day you were born the sun shone so bright And in more ways than one day never became night (Ha ha you know what I mean right About babies who don’t sleep in the night) What I’m saying is that you’re one in a million

You’re absolutely fabulous and beautiful and a zillion Times better than you’ll ever know So hold onto that thought and don’t let it go...

...You’re smart and your special, you’re all heart and compassion Your way with words won’t go out of fashion That’s cause my darling you’re so honest and strong In my eyes you can do no wrong Wish you all the love and the glory As you continue to write your story Happy Birthday my sweetness and light My love for you will always shine bright Love Mama."

Coming to Manish's birthday post, it showed what happened on the Saturday night. Manish, in the same, can be seen wearing a peppy jacket over a black t-shirt. While for Shaheen, she was dressed in an all-black ensemble and her beautiful smile.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be seen in 'Brahmastra', 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Darlings', 'RRR' and 'Takht'.