On Nargis' birth anniversary, Sanjay Dutt shares unseen pics of her with Sunil Dutt and family

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday morning took to social media to share unseen family pictures on mother Nargis' birth anniversary. The post features childhood pictures of the actor with his sisters and father, Sunil Dutt, too. In one of the monochrome pics, Nargis is seen sitting with her kids, while in another, Sunil and Nargis can be seen holding a kid in their hands. The last picture is of Sanjay's last parents seemingly taken at a birthday party.

"There's nobody else like you. Happy Birthday Maa," Sanjay Dutt captioned the post.

Sanjay Dutt often shares posts for his parents. Recently, on death anniversaries of Sunil Dutt and Nargis on May 25 and May 3, respectively, the actor posted some throwback photos.

Bollywood icon Nargis Dutt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 1980 and passed away a year later on May 3 in 1981. In her memory her son, veteran actor Sanjay Dutt, posted an Instagram message. "Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma!" wrote Sanjay, who is 61 now, along with a throwback black and white picture he posted on the social media site.

In the mid-shot image, Nargis holds a young Sanjay in her arms. The nostalgic photograph has garnered over 369720 likes since it was posted earlier in the day.

Likewise, on the occasion of actor-politician Sunil Dutt's death anniversary, Sanjay posted a throwback black and white picture where he poses alongside his father calling him a friend and a mentor. Sunil Dutt passed away in 2005 after a heart attack in his Mumbai home, two weeks prior to his 76th birthday.

"A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor - you were everything to me. Love you Dad, miss"you," Sanjay wrote as caption.

On the work front, Sanjay awaits the release of "Shamshera" and "KGF Chapter 2" later this year.

