Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLE KHANNA On father Rajesh Khanna's death anniversary, Twinkle Khanna shares adorable throwback pic

Actor Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012, after entertaining fans for decades and leaving behind an extraordinary legacy of an entire era of golden cinema. On his eighth death anniversary today, daughter Twinkle Khanna shared a black and white throwback picture of her father Rajesh Khanna with mother Dimple Khanna. The candid picture of the couple is all things love in which Dimple Kapadia looks pretty in a saree while the late actor can be seen wearing a white shirt.

Earlier, on Father's Day, Twinkle Khanna remembered her father and cinema thespian, Rajesh Khanna. Twinkle's words are not about his widely regarded acting talent, which is known to all, but about the kind of father he was and how Twinkle was raised. Recalling how Khanna always called her Tina baba, never baby, Twinkle didn't realise then what she knows now - that her upbringing was different than the other girls around him. The actress explained how the restrictions that were put around other young girls were never her story. She revealed that it was her father only who gave her the first-ever sip of alcohol.

In the post, she also remembered how she and Khanna would exchange dating advice. While Twinkle used to tell him to find a 'decent woman who can tolerate your nonsense', Khanna, in turn, had an interesting piece of advice for him.

"He was equally sagacious with me, “Don’t have one boyfriend,’ he once said to me, “always have four at a time, that way your heart will never be broken” read a part of Twinkle's post.

The author went on to talk about their shared interest in reading and bared her heart out about the void that was created after his demise in the year 2012. Along with the post, Twinkle shared a beautiful childhood photograph with her dad.

