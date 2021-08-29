Tributes pour in for Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman on one year death anniversary: 'Honouring our King'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/LUPITA, MICHAEL B JORDAN, RUFFALO Black Panther co-stars pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman

It came as a shocker last year when it was announced 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman has passed away after battling colon cancer. It has been a year since. However, not a day goes by when his friend, co-stars and fans do not remember the talented artist who played some iconic and memorable characters. Such was the effect of Boseman that his characters not only touched the hearts of the millions around the globe but became an inspiration for marginalised communities to stand up for themselves.

Marvel Studios shared a post in Boseman's honour writing, "Honoring our friend, our inspiration and our King, Chadwick Boseman."

On his one year death anniversary, the late actor's co-stars Lupita Nyongo and Michael B Jordan among many others paid poignant tribute to him on social media. Nyongo took to social media to share an image of herself laughing together with Boseman. "I did not know I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do, I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me," she captioned her Instagram post.

Jordan, who also shared screen space with Boseman posted a picture of them together writing, "Not a day goes by bro, Love and miss you but I know you still with us."

Actress Kerry Washington also shared a tribute to Boseman. She wrote: "One year without Chadwick Boseman. Thank you for watching over us. We miss you King."

'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk tweeted a picture of Boseman and wrote: "Can't believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today."

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' co-star Viola Davis too had a happy memory to share with the actor. "This day last year you left this earth and us.. Man you are missed!" she wrote sharing a BTS picture from the Oscar-winning film.

Chadwick died on August 28 last year at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He kept his struggle a secret from all but a few and continued working during his treatment for the disease.

While Boseman has many films great films to his name, his role as Wakanda's King T'Challa in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Black Panther made him a household name. The film was a global hit, grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide. It became the first superhero film to be nominated for Best Film at the Oscars. The film took home three trophies for original score, costume design and production design. Apart from the awards and commercial success, the film signifies a culture shift in the superhero narrative, with the world becoming more diverse.

Black Panther 2 is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022. It's being written and directed by Ryan Coogler, who helmed the first part.

-- With IANS inputs