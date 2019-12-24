On Anil Kapoor's birthday, watch videos that prove he's the 'baap of fitness'

Thinking about one celebrity who has discovered the elusive fountain of youth, the one name that comes to our mind is of Anil Kapoor. He has aged like a fine wine and keeps getting younger and better with the coming year. Even at the age of 63, he is still the fitness inspiration for many young actors in the industry. Moreover, when he shared a photo with the cast of the upcoming film ‘Malang,’ everyone was stunned to see how fit he looked in front of actors like Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani.

But there is a lot of effort that takes place behind the scene that we don't get to see and that is exactly what helps the actor maintain his evergreen youth. On the occasion of his birthday, let's decode how the uber-cool actor stays in the best shape.

The actor shared a glimpse of how he manages to maintain his agelessness in the recent Karva Chauth tweet. He was seen running on a track as a part of his workout. He wrote, "All your love, prayers and fasting is making me run faster & keeping me healthy today and everyday! Happy karva chauth."

All your love, prayers and fasting is making me run faster & keeping me healthy today and everyday! 😍 Happy karva chauth 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mbY35sxQO3 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 17, 2019

Not only this, he keeps on updating his fans with his workout pictures and videos that give his fans fitspiration to hit the gym right now. Have a look:

It seems like he knows that running is what makes him fit and so he makes sure that he runs as much as possible!

But keeping fit doesn't mean, you cannot have healthy food. In an interview for NDTV with Aneesa Baig, he shared that he hails from a typical foodie Punjabi family and the typical 'Maa ke haath ka khaana' has always been his favourite. Not only this, we have seen him gorging on food like every normal person quite a lot of times.

Here's wishing Anil Kapoor a very Happy Birthday!

