Om Raut gets Ferrari supercar from Adipurush producer and its price will make your jaw drop

Om Raut has been the much-talked-about director ever since the teaser of the upcoming Adipurush has been revealed. While the film has been anticipated by fans for the longest time, its first footage got an underwhelming response from the audience and Prabhas 'army'. As the cast and crew are gearing up for the release in mid-January, producer Bhushan Kumar has gifted Om a luxurious 2-seater Ferrari car and its price will make you go green with envy.

According to several media reports, Bhushan Kumar has gifted Om Raut the uber-luxurious Ferrari F8 Tributo, which is priced at a whopping Rs 4.02 crore. Reports also suggest that the car that has been gifted is not straight out of the showroom, but instead, it was earlier registered in Bhushan's name. In a video shared on YouTube, Om was also seen driving around in his new beast.

Bhushan Kumar's luxurious gift to Kartik Aaryan

This is not the first time that Bhushan has surprised his movie cast or crew with lavish gifts. Earlier this year, after the box office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhushan gifted Kartik Aaryan a posh Orange McLaren, which was worth Rs 4.7 crore. Kartik even showed off his new wheels in a social media post, writing, "Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha. India's 1st McLaren Gt Agla gift Private jet sir #Gratitude" (Got a new table to eat Chinese as a gift. Had heard that fruit of hard work is sweet but did not know it can be so big. Next gift should be a private jet, sir). (sic)."

Meanwhile, Adipurush is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2023. It stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh has Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

