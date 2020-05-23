Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRALBHAYANI Old video of Neha Kakkar grooving with Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary goes viral

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular and loved celebrities who has given a great number of tracks like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kaala Chashma, and others for her fans to groove on. People look up to her and follow each and every update about her which has even made her one of the most followed celebrities on social media. Apart from her official account, there are a lot of fan pages who keep track of what she's up to. In the wake of the same, an old video has gone viral on the social media where the singer is seen dancing her heart out with her buddies Roadies Revolution gang leader Prince Narula and his beautiful actress wife Yuvika Chaudhary.

The duo who met each other during the reality show Bigg Boss 9 got married on 12 October 2018. They share a great rapport with Neha who is also seen making her appearance during their important parties. The above mentioned viral video has been recorded in one of those parties which the three of them attended together. In the same Neha Kakkar is seen like there's no one watching wearing a pink one-piece later which Yuvika and Prince also join her.

Have a look at the same here:

The fans after watching the video could not stop themselves from commenting on how great she looked. Check out the comments here:

Image Source : INSTA Comments on Neha's video

Image Source : INSTA Comments on Neha's video

Image Source : INSTA Comments on Neha's video

Neha keeps on treating her fans with her photos and videos which she uploads on the photo-sharing application. The recent one she uploaded were shot on the sets of her latest song Jinke Liye. The singer captioned these series of images as, "Swipe Right for Expectations V/S Reality From the sets of #JinkeLiye #NehaKakkar."

In the times when the world is suffering, Neha had some positive words to share as she shared posts with a caption reading, "#LoveYourself Plzzzzz."

Neha, before the lockdown, was seen judging the singing reality show Indian Idol 11. She keeps on sharing throwback photos from the sets hinting that she's been missing all of it now.

Her TikTok videos are also quite popular amongst here fans. Have a look at some here:

Neha Kakkar's last song was 'Moscow Mashuka' which she has sung along Yo Yo Honey Singh.

