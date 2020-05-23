Old video of Neha Kakkar grooving with Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary goes viral

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular and loved celebrities who has given a great number of tracks like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kaala Chashma, and others for her fans to groove on. People look up to her and follow each and every update about her which has even made her one of the most followed celebrities on social media. Apart from her official account, there are a lot of fan pages who keep track of what she's up to. In the wake of the same, an old video has gone viral on the social media where the singer is seen dancing her heart out with her buddies Roadies Revolution gang leader Prince Narula and his beautiful actress wife Yuvika Chaudhary.
The duo who met each other during the reality show Bigg Boss 9 got married on 12 October 2018. They share a great rapport with Neha who is also seen making her appearance during their important parties. The above mentioned viral video has been recorded in one of those parties which the three of them attended together. In the same Neha Kakkar is seen like there's no one watching wearing a pink one-piece later which Yuvika and Prince also join her.
Have a look at the same here:
View this post on Instagram
The fans after watching the video could not stop themselves from commenting on how great she looked. Check out the comments here:
Neha keeps on treating her fans with her photos and videos which she uploads on the photo-sharing application. The recent one she uploaded were shot on the sets of her latest song Jinke Liye. The singer captioned these series of images as, "Swipe Right for Expectations V/S Reality From the sets of #JinkeLiye #NehaKakkar."
In the times when the world is suffering, Neha had some positive words to share as she shared posts with a caption reading, "#LoveYourself Plzzzzz."
Neha, before the lockdown, was seen judging the singing reality show Indian Idol 11. She keeps on sharing throwback photos from the sets hinting that she's been missing all of it now.
View this post on Instagram
Aapki Pyari #JudgeSahiba Bahut Mastikhor hai!!😄🥰💃🏻 . Outfit: @meghzeefashions . Styled By : @ritzsony @styledose1 . Jewellery: @rimayu07 Makeup: @vibhagusain Hair: @snigdha_hairandmakeup . Photography: @piyushmehraofficial . @sonytvofficial @thecontentteamofficial #NehaKakkar #IndianIdol #IndianIdol11
View this post on Instagram
Me Right after #Lockdown is Over! 🌻 . #GoCorona 🙄 #NehaKakkar #JudgeSahiba #IndianIdol . Styled By @ritzsony @styledose1 😘 Outfit: @kamalsoodofficial 😘 Jewellery: @rimayu07 😘 . Make Up: @ritikavatsmakeupandhair 😘 . Hair: @deepalid10 😘 . Pics: @piyushmehraofficial 🤗 . Miss youu @thecontentteamofficial @sonytvofficial ♥️🤗 #IndianIdol11
View this post on Instagram
One of My Favourite looks 🦚 . . #JudgeSahiba #IndianIdol11 #NehaKakkar . . Outfit: @ekaam_studio Stylist: @stylebysugandhasood Jewellery: @rimayu07 Assitant Stylist: @drashtidiwan Make up: @ritikavatsmakeupandhair Hair: @deepalid10 📸 : @piyushmehraofficial . @sonytvofficial @thecontentteamofficial #IndianIdol #NehuDiaries #GreenSari #IndianDress
View this post on Instagram
🦋 . Outfit: @korlehmumbai . Jewellery : @rimayu07 Styled by @stylebysugandhasood Assistant Stylist: @drashtidiwan . Make Up: @ritikavatsmakeupandhair . Hair: @deepalid10 . Clicked by @piyushmehraofficial . #NehaKakkar #JudgeSahiba @sonytvofficial @thecontentteamofficial #Dharmendra #ZeenatAman
Her TikTok videos are also quite popular amongst here fans. Have a look at some here:
View this post on Instagram
Feat. My Beautiful Girls @tashakapoor @suyesha_savant @ritikavatsmakeupandhair @deepikasdeepclicks @vibhagusain 😍🤗 . Video’s Concept: Neha Kakkar Video’s Editing: Neha Kakkar Song Name: Jinke Liye Lyricist/Composer: @jaani777 Music Production: @bpraak Singer: Neha Kakkar Label: @tseries.official . #NehaKakkar #JaaniVe #Jaani #NehaKakkarSong #DesiGirls
View this post on Instagram
3 Pm. Today on #Tiktok ❤️😎😇 #Repost @indiatiktok ・・・ Are you guys excited? Your favourite singer @nehakakkar is coming live on TikTok to give you a musical afternoon. #GharBaithoIndia, tune in to the app and get ready to enjoy the best of her music! #NehaKakkar #gharbaithoindia #tiktoklive #tiktokindia #stayhome #tiktokers #tiktoksupporters #covid_19 #fightcoronavirustogether #stayhomestaysafe #quarantine
Neha Kakkar's last song was 'Moscow Mashuka' which she has sung along Yo Yo Honey Singh.
