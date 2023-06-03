Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan, Jr NTR, Sonu Sood, Vivek Agnihotri & other Bollywood celebs express grief

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Odisha Train Accident: Celeb reactions

Odisha Train Accident: Condolences for the loss of lives poured in massive numbers from all around the world as India witnessed a tragic train accident on Friday Night. Over 230 people were killed and more than 900 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district. This massive accident saw three trains collide in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district. Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Kirron Kher, Sonu Sood, Vivek Agnihotri and others expressed grief after learning about the incident.

Salman Khan tweeted, "Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace,Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident."

Actress-turned-politician Kirron Kher expressed, "Saddened to hear about the disastrous train accident at Balasore in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured."

Junior NTR tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each, and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time."

Sonu Sood shared a tweet with a photo from the site of the train accident and added a broken heart emoticon.

On the other hand, Vivek Agnihotri questioned who is responsible for three trains colliding with each other, as he extended condolences. "Tragic and very shameful. How can 3 trains be involved in this age and time? Who is answerable? Prayers for all the families. Om shanti."

Following the incident, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the accident site and took stock of the situation in one of the deadliest accidents in the country. The cause of the train accident in Odisha will be known after the Commissioner of Railway Safety submits his report. Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units were working at the accident site, besides 1,200 personnel.

The Indian Army has also pressed into action to assist in the rescue operation. Speaking to the media, Colonel SK Dutta said the Army is continuously engaged in rescue operations since last night and that more troops are coming from Kolkata.

