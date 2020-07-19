Odisha migrant worker names welding shop after Sonu Sood as he airlifted him from Kerala

Image Source : INSTA/MANAV.MANGLANI,SONU_SOOD Odisha migrant worker names welding shop after Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been helping migrant workers return to their hometowns ever since the pandemic started to spread its wings. He has arranged many buses and flights for the daily-wage workers and has even provided them with food and other necessary things. On Sunday, a picture of an Odisha migrant worker went viral on the internet as he named his welding shop after the actor. Prashant Kumar Pradhan, whom Sonu Sood had airlifted from Kerala, opened up a welding shop and named it - Sonu Sood Welding Shop. Prashant was able to return to his hometown after the actor helped him.

According to a report in TOI, on May 29, Sonu had arranged a special flight for him and other stranded migrant workers so that they can return to their families in Odisha. He told the portal, "I was working as a plumber in a company near the Kochi airport. I was earning around Rs 700 per day. After the lockdown, I lost my job and money started drying up."

The report further states that Prashant has reached out to the actor to seek his permission about naming his shop after him. The actor said, "I have endorsed so many brands, but this is something special and very close to my heart." The welding shop is at Hatina, around 140 km from Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, talking about his initiative to help the migrant workers, Sonu had said, "I intend to work till the last migrant reaches his home. The journey has to continue in full force. No one should be rendered homeless. We want them to reach home safely."

Many Bollywood celebrities and politicians have also praised the actor for his selfless service to the needy. I feel strongly about them because I came to Mumbai as a migrant. I boarded a train one day and landed up here. Everyone comes to a city with a dream of a better life,” Sood had said.

