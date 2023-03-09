Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@RADHIKAMEHRA Nysa Devgn dolled up in red lehenga; Fans claim like mother like daughter

Nysa Devgan, popular Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, recently posed for pictures wearing a crimson lehenga. Many people remarked on the pictures saying Nysa's most recent pics made them think of Kajol. Nysa's stylist, posted eye-rolling photos of her from the set, which made many people think of Kajol. Celebrity stylist Radhika captioned the pictures as "NYSA." She also added fire, firecracker, firefighter and red chili emojis to the caption.

Nysa's stylist, Radhika Mehra also works with actor-mom Kajol. Nysa can be seen in the pictures posing elegantly while gazing into the lens. Also, there was a behind-the-scenes picture of her giggling while holding her tummy and avoiding the camera and having a hair dryer held close to her face.

She wore a crimson sleeveless blouse, lehenga, and dupatta.With her glam hair and makeup, she furthermore wore a pair of crimson earrings. The gorgeous lehenga was designed by the famous celebrity designer Anita Dongre.

Fans who stated they were reminded of Nysa Devgan's mother Kajol showered her with praise, likes and comments.

Nysa Devgn is currently studying in the United World College of South East Asia, Singapore. She often makes appearances in headlines for attending luxurious parties with friends and celebrity kids Ibrahim Khan and Suhana khan.

Latest Entertainment News