Nysa Devgan & Mahikaa Rampal are the new party animals in B'town | PICS

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is one of the most-followed celebrity kids in the tinsel town. Every now and then, either her pictures on social media or from a party go viral. Yet again, a similar incident took place when the young girl was partying with some of her friends including-- Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahika Rampal. Yes, that's true! The pictures from the star-filled party were shared by a number of attendees and even fan clubs on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Nysa can be seen posing on the dance floor with some of her friends at a club while other ones captured Mahikaa taking some uber-cool mirror selfies.

Nysa's friends named Orhan Awatramani and Grisha Gupta shared pictures of the party on their respective Instagram handles on Sunday. The two of them looked like a diva and got themselves clicked while having some fun. Nysa wore a pair of high-waisted faux-leather pants and a stylish bralette and went for a glamorous makeup look.

Have a look at an inside picture from their party here:

Meanwhile, Nysa, in the month of April celebrated her 19th birthday. Taking to Instagram, her actress-mother Kajol uploaded a candid picture of Nysa. The click features Nysa flashing her million-dollar smile. "Happy birthday baby. May ur smile always light up the world like it does mine.. ur simply the best," Kajol captioned the post.

While, Ajay, on the other hand, posted, "Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you," alongside a picture of Nysa.

Nysa, who is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education, also made headlines after attending the Lakme Fashion Week 2022, where she sported Manish Malhotra's collection pieces. Everyone is eager to know when is she making her big Bollywood debut.