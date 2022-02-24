Nusrat Jahan raises temperature in yellow bikini as she gets her dose of Vitamin sea | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSRAT JAHAN Nusrat Jahan

Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has always been the talk of the town for her personal life and fashion statement. She often treats her fans and admirers with photos and videos from her fashion diaries. Now, the actress took to Instagram and dropped 'what a hottie' throwback pictures from her vacation. With the sizzling photos, Nusrat Jahan turned up the heat in a yellow bikini. At the beach, she is seen soaking up the sun, as she gets her dose of 'Vitamin Sea.' The actress added oomph to her fashion game with a netted shrug.

"Take me back to the sea," Nusrat captioned the post with hashtags, #majormissing #vitamin sea #sunandsand #redlips #breezyhair

#messyhair #breezybeachday #throwback.

Recently, Nusrat Jahan put an end to all the rumours surrounding her marriage with actor Yash Dasgupta. Ever since she welcomed her baby boy Yishaan in August 2021, there have been speculations about her son's father. Recently, Nusrat hinted that she had tied the knot with Yash and he is the father of her child. The couple who had been living together since December 2020 always remained silent about their marital status. Nusrat had neither refused nor she had confirmed anything about the same in the public domain.

She told India Today, "I don’t know why people were so bothered about the whole marriage thing. They kept asking me. I mean, what do you expect? That I will call everyone up and say, 'Hey, I’m getting married!'? If so, you’re expecting the wrong thing. If I choose not to speak about my personal life, it’s my choice, right? I think two people who are married should know that themselves. If they are happy, then what more can one want?"

Earlier, she was married to businessman Nikhil Jain. In June 2019, the duo tied the knot in Turkey, which was followed by a wedding party involving relatives and close friends.