Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers an injury during 'Chhorri 2' shoot; actress receives stitches

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSHRRATTBHARUCCHA Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers an injury

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is busy with the shoot of the sequel to her 2021 hit horror flick 'Chhorri', got injured while performing an action sequence in the film.

The actress got a cut on her face while shooting for her part. Her 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' co-actress, Ishita Raj, who is also her good friend, took to her social media and a hilarious video in which Nushrratt can be seen receiving the stitches.

Nushrratt reposted the same on her Instagram. In the video, Nushrratt can be seen lying in the doctor's clinic and is getting her cut stitched. Now as much as Nushrratt is in pain, her friend's light-footed approach makes her laugh.

Meanwhile on the work front, she is currently shooting for 'Chhorii 2'. Other than 'Chhorri 2', she has an interesting lineup of films like 'Selfiee' alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has 'Akelli' in the pipeline.

Latest Entertainment News