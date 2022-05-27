Nushrratt Bharuccha is a star in the making | Will 'Janhit Mein Jaari' be a third Rs 100 cr film?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSHRRATTBHARUCCHA Will Janhit Mein Jaari be Nushrratt Bharuccha's third Rs 100 cr film?

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been making waves in the industry with some power-packed roles back to back. She was seen in Chhorii, Ajeeb Daastaans, Chhalaang portraying strong female characters which earned her much appreciation from the viewers. Nushrratt made her debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyar Ka Punchnama in 2011 and carved a niche for herself with one more film in the franchise. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was her much deserved breakthrough where she played a grey shade and still managed to win hearts.

From having command over diction to dialogue delivery, Nushrratt is one of the finest pools of talent Bollywood has. Despite having no filmy background, the actress has managed to establish herself as one of the A-league actresses in the industry. She has given two major Rs 100-crore blockbusters that have always surpassed our expectations- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl.

After leaving a mark on people’s minds with her debut in Pyar Ka Punchnama, the actress was identified as the Punchnama girl but post the success of Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt had forced the audience to laud her versatility. People now know her by her name, as an actress who can shoulder a film to success, case in point- Chhorrii.

Her bodacious and fierce character in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety made her stand out despite having an ensemble star cast. Her elegant look, never seen before screen presence and her undeniably hot dance numbers made Nushrratt the actress she is today.

Now, the actress is all set to give lead another film to success. Her upcoming film ‘Janhit Mein Jaarii’ shows her as a crusader who takes up a challenging job selling condoms in a small town in MP, India. The film takes one through the journey of the challenges she faces amidst the social taboo and how she takes on the resistance from her family and the entire town..

Will 'Janhit Mein Jaari' become a third Rs 100 cr film of Nushratt Bharuccha? It will only be ascertained after June 10. However, the actress is determined to make a noise with her choice of films and impressive performances.