Nushrat Bharucha's swimwear pictures from Thailand vacation are unmissable. Seen Yet?

Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha played fashionista in her movies but she’s getting there in real life too. Her Instagram is worth stalking and we are sure you will stop on her recent sizzling pictures from her Thailand vacation.

The 34-year-old actress is currently shooting holidaying in Thailand with her girl gang and, sharing pictures that are just mesmerizing all the way.

Nushrat shot to fame after her stint in the 2010 movie Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha, which had marked the debut of Rajkummar Rao. She then went on to appear in Akaash Vani and the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise alongside Kartik Aaryan, also directed by Luv Ranjan.

On the film front, Nushrat Bharucha was last seen alongside in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl. Bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures' Ekta Kapoor and helmed by debutante director Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie won the hearts of critics and audience alike. The movie also featured Annu Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan and Sumona Chakravarti among others.

Nushrat Bharucha will now be reuniting with Rajkummar Rao on the silver screen for Ajay Devgn-produced Turram Khan. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film went on floors in November last year and its Haryana schedule was recently wrapped up. She is also speculated to have a special dance number in Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet's Marjaavaan.

