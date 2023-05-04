Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSHRRATTBHARUCHHA Nushhrratt Bharuchha opens up on not being in ‘Dream Girl 2’, says ‘disheartened’

Dream Girl 2 has been keenly anticipated by viewers of the wildly popular Bollywood film Dream Girl. The movie is generating more and more attention. The public adored Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushratt Bharrucha's obvious chemistry in Dream Girl, which was a tremendous box-office success.

The next sequel, however, stars Ananya Panday rather than Nusshratt. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress said recently in an interview that she was disappointed to have been passed up for the role.

Nushrratt Bharuchha recently opened up about not being in Dream Girl 2 to Etimes, the actress said that it is disheartening. She added that when you have done a film that has been well received, you get connected to it. She mentioned that Dream Girl is always going to have a special connection with her and she was extremely delighted to work with Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress revealed that he was the only person who checked on her when she was sick and had vertigo.

About Dream Girl 2

The promotional videos for Dream Girl 2 have been successful in building hype and have created anticipation for the film among the fans. Dream Girl 2 promises to be a rib-tickling and entertaining film, and the chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday is sure to set the screen on fire. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film promises to be a laugh riot. It will hit theatres on July 7 this year.

