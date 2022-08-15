NTR31: Jr NTR starrer to go on floors next year, confirms director Prashanth Neel | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRASHANTH NEEL NTR31 update

NTR31 starring RRR actor Jr NTR in the lead role is one of the most awaited films of the actor. After sharing the first look poster of the film on Jr NTR's birthday, director Prashant Neel known for KFG Chapter 2 confirmed that the tentatively titled NTR31 will go on floors in April or May 2023. A video of the director is going viral on social media platforms in which he can be heard saying, "Currently, I am working with Prabhas for Salaar, and I will start my next film with Jr NTR. It is likely to go on floors in April or May next year."

Watch the video below:

Jr NTR's fans are on cloud nine after the latest update. They bombarded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the team. One of them wrote, "Can't waittt." Another said, "It will be superhit."

On Jr NTR's birthday in May, the makers dropped the first look poster of the film which left fans excited. It showed a seething and intense NTR Jr determined to fulfill his destiny.

Image Source : TWITTERNTR31

Both the actor and the director are immensely appreciated in the commercial space of cinema. Speaking about the juggernaut project, Prashanth Neel had shared, "This is an idea that originated in my head 20 years ago, but the magnitude and scale of the movie held me back. Finally the stage is set today to make my dream project with my dream hero."

After the huge success of KGF Chapter 2, there is a huge expectation for Prashanth Neels' film. He is currently busy with Saalar which stars Prabhas in the lead role. It also stars Shruti Haasan in the female lead role and Jagapathi Babu is playing the antagonist in the film. The film is all set to be released on 28th September 2023.

Jr NTR's upcoming films

Jr NTR has garnered worldwide recognition with his performance in RRR as Kumaram Bheem. Heis busy with his next film with Koratala Siva, which is tentatively called NTR30.

