Noted singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's condition critical: Fans, celebs pray for speedy recovery

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmaniam, who had tested Covid-19 positive earlier this month, is now on life support. A statement issued by the hospital he is admitted to, said on Friday: "There has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmaniam, who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms of COVID since August 5, 2020. In a late night development on August 13, his condition had deteriorated, and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the ICU and he is on life support and his condition remains critical."

"He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored," the statement added. Earlier in a video, he had revealed that he had fever, a cold and chest congestion, and wanted to get tested for the disease. The reports were positive, and doctors recommended him to follow home quarantine. Instead of going back home, he admitted himself to the hospital, keeping in mind the safety of his family members.

To Bollywood buffs, he is known for his evergreen songs in films like "Ek Duuje Ke Liye", "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Humn Aapke Hain Koun..!" and "Hum Saath-Saath Hain".

As soon as people came to know about his deteriorating health, various celebrities as well as fans took to social media and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Please pray for SPB sir ! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 14, 2020

I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me ..#SPBalasubrahmanyam ..he has given us so much joy with his amazing voice! https://t.co/8r2TjQe6wj — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 14, 2020

A voice almost all of us have grown up listening to. Requesting everyone to pray for #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir's good health, so that he comes back healthier. @arrahman https://t.co/DLyVVzjjt1 — Murali S. Ram (@muralisram) August 14, 2020

The Magical voice behind Our Thalaivars earth shattering Intro songs is fighting for his life - let this #45YearsOfSuperStarRajini be the fullest prayer for his recovery #SPBalasubrahmanyam #PrayForSPB #Annaatthhe @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/LEIXmM4fJy — Deepu ᴬᴺᴺᴬᴬᵀᵀᴴᴱ🤘🇮🇳🤘 (@Deepu06407071) August 14, 2020

Singer Sri. #SPBalasubrahmanyam health is critical and he is on Life Support in MG Hospital, Chennai. pic.twitter.com/9auPnNPqEY — Ravi Sastry (@sastryrrnv) August 14, 2020

#SPBalasubrahmanyam

we all love and miss you sir

Praying & Wishing you fastest win from corona !! Jai Bharat !! pic.twitter.com/3Q9cNom2Tu — Rajprasha (@rajprasha) August 14, 2020

Praying for the Speedy recovery of Legendary Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam.#SPBalasubrahmanyam — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 14, 2020

-With IANS inputs

