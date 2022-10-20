Not Vicky Kaushal but THIS actor tried to impress Katrina Kaif at Zoya Akhtar’s party | Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Not Vicky but THIS actor tried to impress Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marriage was one of the biggest weddings in Tinsel Town. The couple was tight-lipped about their relationship until they got hitched in December last year. Ever since they got married, the couple has been head over heels in love. Their romance blossomed on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan, however they met at Zoya Akhtar's party. Now, in a shocking revelation, the Gully Boy actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi has revealed that he was present at the same party and tried to impress Katrina Kaif.

Speaking to the Indian Express, The Gehraiyaan actor confessed that he made attempts to lure Katrina over long before she began seeing Vicky. Siddhant said that he made efforts to dazzle the diva with his dancing. However, Katrina was preoccupied talking to Vicky and didn't pay him much attention. Siddhant stated, "I remember I was there when Katrina and Vicky met at Zoya’s party. Vicky and you (Katrina) were sitting down, not on the couch, and I was the one dancing and showing my moves. It was Katrina, so I wanted to impress her. But bhai le gaya!"

He further went on to say, "Vicky and her were having a deep conversation, while I was on purpose dancing in front of her to look at me! She didn’t! But I was so happy (when Vicky-Katrina got married). It was an emotional moment for the country."

The actor also talked about his first day of working with Katrina Kaif. "The idea of Katrina Kaif is just too… overwhelming. On the first day of the sets, when she is in her costume and the camera rolls, you are like, ‘Wow, the day has arrived.’ I don’t have any words to describe that feeling. It truly is overwhelming," Siddhant signs off.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Not Salman Khan but Karan Johar to host 'Shukarvaar Ka Vaar'? Read to know

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant is all set to star in the horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot, alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and it is slated to hit theatres on November 4. Apart from Phone Bhoot, the actor has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in his kitty.

Also read: Uunchai cast is '350 years of experience in one frame', watch video feat Big B, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani

Latest Entertainment News