Not just Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chillar to also make her debut at Cannes 2023

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most awaited events across the globe and not just for films, but also for its fashion. Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar, who has always been the talk of the town for her impeccable fashion choices, is all set to make a mark on the global front by making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The former beauty queen will be adding yet another crown to her list. The 76th edition will be held from May 16-27 in the beautiful coastal city of the French Riviera. She will be joining Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who will also be making her debut.

Manushi Chhillar began her acting journey alongside Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj. She will next be seen starring opposite John Abraham in an upcoming action thriller titled Tehran, which is inspired by true events. She also has an aerial action thriller film titled VT 13, starring Varun Tej in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, both Manushi and Anushka; along with Hollywood actress Kate Winslet; will be honoring the women in cinema. With their debut, Manushi and Anushka will be a part of a long list of Bollywood celebrities who have been a part of Cannes over the years. The list includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone among others.

From India, not only Manusi Chhillar and Anushka Sharma will be representing our country, but filmmaker Anurag Kashyap too will be present at the 76th annual film festival.

Anurag Kashyap's movie Kennedy will be showcased in the midnight screening section at the prestigious event. Film distributor Iris Knobloch and Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival made the announcement in a press conference at Cannes.

Apart from this, more movies from India including Agra, Firebrand, and Ishanou will also be screened at this year's film festival.

