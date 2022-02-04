Saturday, February 05, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Nora Fatehi returns to Instagram; informs fans, 'There was an attempted hack'

For the unversed, the news of Nora Fatehi's absence from the social media application surely left fans worried. There were speculations if the actress deleted or deactivated her account.

New Delhi Published on: February 04, 2022 23:49 IST
Nora Fatehi back on Instagram
Highlights

  • Nora Fatehi's account was not accessible since Friday morning
  • She is currently in Dubai
  • The actress was last seen in Dance Meri Rani music video

Hours after Nora Fatehi's Instagram page disappeared, the actor released a statement saying, "someone was trying to hack her account." "Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone's been trying to get into my account since morning," a note read on her Instagram account.

She also thanked the team of Instagram to help her recover her account. "Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram," she added. 

For the unversed, the news of her absence from the social media application surely left fans worried. Nora has been sharing regular updates from her Dubai vacation. Her latest IG post was a clip of herself feeding a lion with her bare hand. Sharing the video, Nora wrote, "This was scary..thanks to Masood and his entire team for giving me this opportunity to interact with these beautiful animals who have been rescued from circuses and mistreatment. Your whole team is doing a great job at rehabilitating them.. This was a surreal experience for me and I’ll remember it forever."

On the professional front, Nora was last seen in singer Guru Randhawa's music video, Dance Meri Rani, released on December 21.

-with ANI inputs

