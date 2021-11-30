Nora Fatehi, Nick Jonas to share the stage in Abu Dhabi, know more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICK JONAS, NORA FATEHI Nick Jonas, Nora Fatehi

Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is all set to perform at the upcoming VidCon in Abu Dhabi on December 3. Also performing at the event are Nick Jonas, Kehlani and Tala Samman among others. The verified event page shared updates about Nora and Nick's performance on its verified social media accounts.

For Nick, it shared, "SURPRISE! Nick Jonas is performing at VidCon Abu Dhabi on December 3," whereas, for Nora, the page informed, "Coming to you straight from Bollywood, superstar Nora Fatehi will be with us at VidCon Abu Dhabi."

An African Arab origin actress from Canada, Nora has shown off her dancing skills in tracks such as "O saki saki", "Ek toh kam zindagani", "Garmi", and "Naach meri rani" amongst others. Earlier this year, her song "Dilbar" touched the one billion mark on YouTube, making her the first African Arab female artiste to achieve the feat. The superhit dance number features in the 2018 film "Satyamev Jayate".

Nora's dance is filmed on a recreated version of an original song from the 1999 release "Sirf Tum", which featured a superhit dance number by Sushmita Sen. The dance proved to be a turning point in Nora's career, commencing a streak of chartbusters and successful hits. "'Dilbar' is an important song for a lot of people. It marked the beginning of a lot of careers and introduced me to the world!" said Nora on achieving the feat.

Nick Jonas, on the other hand, is also a popular American pop singer. He is married to Indian superstar Priyanka Chopra. The couple got married in dual ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018. On the work front, the youngest of The Jonas Brothers trio was recently seen in a Netflix special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast. The singer-actor was joined by his bandmates and brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and their wives Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner.

During her roast, Nick's wife and actress Priyanka too came on the stage to roast the brothers. The actress said that they are the only couple who do not have any children. Nick's brothers Kevin has two daughters, and Joe Jonas also shares a daughter with his wife Sophie Turner. In addition to this, Priyanka went on to joke about their age gap, Nick's acting career and how she's the most popular Jonas.