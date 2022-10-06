Nora Fatehi features in FIFA World Cup 2022 theme song, joins the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Shakira & Pitbull

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORA FATEHI Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi will be featuring in FIFA World Cup 2022 theme song and the dancer-actor has shared an update about the same. She took to social media to share a glimpse of the anthem on her verified Instagram account. For the video of the biggest sporting event in the world, Nora is joined by Emirati singer Balqees Ahmed Fathi, Manal Benchlikha from Morocco and Iraq's Rahma Riad. The girls' squad got the temperature soaring with their powerful moves. She is also reported to be joining the likes of Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull who have reportedly featured in FIFA anthems in the past. However, the new about her performing at FIFA 2022 is yet to be confirmed.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Nora wrote, "This time for @fifaworldcup the official worldcup anthem with a touch of diversity “Light the Sky” save the date 07/10/22 ! @redone @balqeesfathi @manalbenchlikha @rahmariadh #girlpower #dancewithnora."

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi, who is currently seen as a judge in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10 along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit.

Recently, she also impressed the audience with her sizzling dance moves in the song Manike from the film Thank God. Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi are gathering a lot of praise from the audience for their steaming chemistry in the item number. Sung by the Sri Lankan singer Yohani and Jubin Nautiyal, 'Manike' is a recreated version of 2021's viral song 'Manika Mage Hithe'.

Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022. Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which gathered positive responses from the audience. 'Thank God' will be facing a big Bollywood clash, on the occasion of Diwali 2022, with Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Ram Setu' which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles.

