Is Nora Fatehi dating Terence Lewis? Choreographer says, 'Raaz ki baat raaz rehne do'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TERENCE LEWIS Terence Lewis, Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi and choreographer Terence Lewis's sparkling chemistry on a dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer has led to several speculations. They are often seen pulling each other's legs and getting into fun banter on the show. The entertainment galore have been buzzing that they both are dating each other. Terence who has always been tight-lipped about his relationships and personal life recently spilled beans on his alleged relationship with actress and dancer Nora.

Terence Lewis statement

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Terence talked about his co-judge Nora and his relationship. When asked about his bind with Nora, he blushed and laughed, saying, "Raaz ki baat raaz rehne do (Let this secret be). I will tell you off-camera." However, he cleared the air and said that they both are just good friends and they share great chemistry on screen. He went on to say, "We are very good friends, yes. I think we have got great chemistry on-screen. She’s a very free-spirited person, and I like her energy and vibe. She’s lovely. We have a healthy relationship."

For the unversed, Nora was previously linked to Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, with whom she has collaborated on multiple music videos including Dance Meri Rani and Naach Meri Rani.

Meanwhile, on the Bollywood films front, Nora was last seen in the song ‘Kusu Kusu’ in ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ which starred John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles. Next, she will reportedly be seen in a track in ‘Thank God’.