No 'Chautha' for late actor Rajiv Kapoor, confirms niece Kareena Kapoor Khan

Family, friends and many Bollywood personalities bid adieu to Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor’s younger brother Rajiv Kapoor who passed away after a heart attack. He was 58. Rajiv, who was the youngest of late legend Raj Kapoor's three sons, suffered a massive heart attack. The actor-director Rajiv Kapoor was cremated on Tuesday evening. Now, in another update Rajiv's niece Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that there will be no 'Chautha' for her uncle amid coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, "Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will not be a chautha held for late Mr. Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons. The entire Kapoor family is a part of your grief too."

Sister-in-Law Neetu Kapoor informed the same on her official Instagram handle.

Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest among three brothers and two sisters - Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain, died in the afternoon. He was taken to Inlaks General Hospital where he was declared dead. Born on 25 August 1962, the actor made his Bollywood debut in 1983 with the film 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum.' The news came as a big jolt for the Kapoor family who had earlier lost Rishi and Ritu Nanda last year.

"He passed away about 1.30 pm due to heart attack," heartbroken actor Randhir Kapoor told PTI earlier in the day. As soon as the news broke out, the Bollywood fraternity including his sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Boney Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit and others paid tributes.

Rajiv Kapoor, known for films like 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' and 'Lover Boy', was cremated in Chembur, a suburb in eastern Mumbai, around 7 pm.

Randhir Kapoor and nephew, actor Ranbir Kapoor led the funeral procession. Family and close friends from the film industry were also seen at Rajiv Kapoor's Chembur bungalow to pay their last respects.