Nitin Desai: Popular works, awards, films, stars worked with and more about the famous art director

Renowned film art director Nitin Desai was found hanging on Wednesday at his ND Studios in Maharashtra's Raigad district. His body was found hanging with a rope in the morning, claimed police. After being alerted, police rushed to the spot. Desai served as art director and production designer for a number of Bollywood and Marathi movies.

In his career spanning 20 years, Nitin Desai worked with several prominent filmmakers like Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Let's take a look at some of his famous works, awards and more.

Popular works of Nitin Desai

He made his debut as an art director in 1989 with Parinda and went to work on several other projects. Some his works include 1942: A Love Story (1993), Khamoshi: The Musical (1995), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Mission Kashmir (2000), Raju Chacha (2000), Devdas (2002), Munnabhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Jodha Akbar (2008), Dostana (2008), and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010), 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and to name a few.

His last venture as an art director was Ashutosh Gowariker helmed Panipat, which released in 2019 and Paurashpur (2020), where he was credited as production designer. He also made his debut as a director in 2011 with Hello Jai Hind! He turned producer in 2008 with Raja Shivchatrapati and 2018’s Truckbhar Swapna.

Awards won by Nitin Desai

Nitin Desai took home many awards for his work like -- 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Lagaan' and 'Devdas'. He received four National Awards. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (1999), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (2000), Lagaan (2002), and Devdas (2003). He has also received three Filmfare Awards for '1942: A Love Story', followed by 1997 for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Khamoshi,' and 'Devdas'.

He bagged the IFA Best Art Direction Award for 'Jodha Akbar' in 2009. This isn’t it. The art director also won the Maharashtra State award for 'Harishchandrachi Factory,' in 2009.

