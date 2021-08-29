Monday, August 30, 2021
     
  5. Nishad Kumar wins silver at Paralympics: Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan & others celebrate India's victory

 As Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event with an Asian record effort in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics many cine stars poured in their good wishes. 

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 29, 2021 23:26 IST
Several members of the Indian film industry have taken to their social media accounts to extend heartfelt greetings to Nishad Kumar for his silver win in the men's high jump event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram Story and wrote, " Congratulations Nishad on the incredible win." 

Hailing Nishad's win, Ranveer posted a picture of the former and captioned it by writing, "glorious." 

'Delhi Crime' fame Shefali Shah, too, expressed her happiness over Nishad's victory. "Am jumping high with joy," she posted on Instagram Story.

Actor Kangana Ranaut is also all praises for Nishad. "When we transcend the limitations of our bodies and fly. Even upside down and along the way..bring glory to our nation ...best life and role model," she wrote on Instagram Story. 

While congratulating Nishad, actor Abhishek Bachchan shared his love for the high jump event. "High Jump is my favourite track and field event and as someone who participated in it in school, I wished someone would win a medal for India. Thank you, Nishad, for making us proud. We hope and believe you will break Javier Sotomayor's record. Jai Hind." 

Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan among others have congratulated Nishad for winning the silver medal.

Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event with an Asian record effort. Nishad cleared 2.06m to win the silver and set an Asian record. American Dallas Wise was also awarded a silver as he and Kumar cleared the same height of 2.06m.

-with ANI inputs

