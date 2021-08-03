Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NISHA RAWAL Nisha Rawal drops gorgeous pic amid legal battle with estranged husband Karan Mehra

Months after she filed a case against her husband Karan Mehra, actress Nisha Rawal shared a bold and beautiful picture of herself with a short note. Her latest post talked about how strong she is and how life made her realise her strengths she wasn’t aware of earlier. The pic is probably from one of her photoshoots. Sharing it, Nisha wrote "Stepped out that door that had those chains of inhibitions clawing my skin through my bones! Didn’t leave my old self behind, just carried it on my newly-found shoulders, whose strength I wasn’t aware of!"

"A moment to thank my mind, body and soul to never have left my side! I am my own bestie for life. Keeping the faith!" she added.

Nisha, who is currently embroiled in a legal spat with Karan Mehra, recently celebrated her son Kavish’s 4th birthday. Karan Mehra was absent from the bash. She also shared pictures from the birthday party.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday sweetheart! 4 years of pure bliss is what you have given to me my Littloo @kavishmehra You will only blessed with God’s choicest blessings & I shall protect your innocence until my last breath! Thank you for giving me this joy and choosing me to be your mother The 4 lovely angels who put this special day together for me & my Littloo: Kajal, Bharti, Chandni & Rishika you are amazing!"

Earlier this year, Karan Mehra had been accused by his wife of having an affair, taking her jewellery and beating her up. Karan was arrested in Mumbai after Nisha filed a complaint against him for domestic violence. She allegedly stated that Karan pushed her against a wall, and hurt her head.

Reacted to the allegations, Karan said he is being framed by Nisha. He added that his son Kavish "is not safe" with her. Denying Nisha's accusations, Karan told ANI that Nisha has been lying and he has never tried to harm her in any way. He called the domestic violence incident, 'a big lie'.

Meanwhile, Karan and Nisha got married in 2012. The couple has a son named Kavish. The news about trouble in Karan and Nisha's married life has undoubtedly left everyone shocked. Speaking more about his relationship with Nisha, Karan revealed that the two have not been on good terms with each other for nearly three years, and in March 2021 they decided to part ways.

