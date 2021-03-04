Image Source : PR FETCHED Nimai Bali on trailer launch of Bikroo Kanpur Gangster: When I read the script I felt like I am this person

The encounter of the most dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey that went down back in 2020 is being represented in the form of a feature film that will remind the viewers of all the news that they watched at the time. Director Neeraj Singh and Shraddha Shrivastav have come up with the film that follows exactly what happened with Vikas Dubey along with the producers Ajay Pal Singh and CP Singh. The auspicious trailer launch of the film was held, which was attended by all the star casts and crew. “Bikroo Kanpur Gangster” follows the story of the dreaded Pandit alias Vikas Dubey, who committed crimes for a very long time since the 90s. Vikas Dubey was mainly involved in crimes like murders and extractions which made him one of the most notorious criminal in Uttar Pradesh.

Vikas Dubey was arrested and encountered in 2020 that gave the idea of making a film to the director Neeraj Singh. Nimai Bali the actor who has done noteworthy acting in series and shows like “Jai Hanuman”, “Bhabhi”, “Kumkum”, Doli Sajaa Ke Rakhna”,” Amber Dhara”, “ Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki”, “Yug” and “Om Namah Shivay” will be playing the main Character, Vikas Dubey. Regarding the conflicts and objections that might arise, actor Nimai Bali said, “It is okay if the conflicts arise, we are prepared for it. In order to make a good film you need to lose something, it is always both the side”.

Nimai Bali further added as to why should people watch this film, “People were constantly watching the news when the incident took place. So they would definitely watch the film to know what happened with the person and what was the truth because Vikas Dubey was in the news for more than 5 months.” Nimai Bali was very much convinced by the script for which he expressed “When I read the script I felt like I am this person.”

The director Neeraj Singh also expressed his views on the movies “First of all this is a feature web film, and we are trying to show what Vikas Dubey actually was, as compared to other movies and series we have not put many foul things. The motive is only that, no matter how big a gangster is it is ultimately going to end. I am from Agra, UP so I know things closely no matter how big the crime is the end is always bad and unpleasant. Police were helpful, wherever we went police helped and supported us. And another thing is the commendable efforts of UP CM who eradicated the gangster in just 10-12 days.

The film also consists of the cast of Anil Rastogi and Amita Bharat. The movie is made under the banner of Waft Cinema and the release date will be announced soon.