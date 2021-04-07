Nikita Dutta gives 'The Big Bull' promotions a miss after she tested COVID-19 positive

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKITA DUTTA Nikita Dutta

Actor Nikita Dutta on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation. The 27-year-old actor, who was recently shooting for her film "Rocket Gang", said she tested positive on April 3 and is on a path to recovery. Dutta said because she contracted the virus, she could not attend some of the on-ground promotions of her upcoming film "The Big Bull".



"I am feeling pretty good and I am in complete isolation. Since I tested positive, I couldn't be a part of the promotions offline but it's fine.

My friends and family have kept me sane and in high spirits. I need all the love and prayers, more for the movie and less for my recovery since I have recovered pretty much and doing the time currently," Dutta said in a statement.

"The Big Bull", featuring Abhishek Bachchan, is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on April 8.

"Rocket Gang", is a dance film, which will be choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis' debut directorial film. IT also stars "Student Of The Year 2" actor Aditya Seal. The film will also feature selected dancers who participated in the reality show "Dance India Dance".

Meanwhile, Mumbai is one of India's worst COVID-19 hotspots and has witnessed an unprecedented surge in cases in the last few weeks.

On Tuesday, 10,030 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the city and 31 more patients died due to the infection.

