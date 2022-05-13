'Nikamma' motion poster introduces Abhimanyu Dassani in new massy avatar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHIMANYUD 'Nikamma' motion poster introduces Abhimanyu Dassani

After a short break, actor Abhimanyu Dassani has got back into action as he unveiled the power-packed motion poster of his upcoming film, 'Nikamma' on Friday. Packed with elements of action, comedy, romance and drama in perfect proportions, Abhimanyu's upcoming film aims to establish the actor as the 'Ideal massy hero'!

The motion poster of 'Nikamma' has Abhimanyu giving a brief insight into his character.

Sharing the poster, Abhimanyu said, "Ab meri bari. #NikammaTrailer Out on 17th May".

Making an unconventional debut with Vasan Bala's 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota', Abhimanyu has been trying out interesting characters.

Last seen in Karan Johar's 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', Abhimanyu portrayed a simple and lovable character in his digital debut.

After donning a romantic avatar in earlier projects, Abhimanyu Dassani is now looking to connect with the mass audiences through his energetic performance in 'Nikamma'.

Co-starring Shirley Sethia and Shilpa Shetty, 'Nikamma' is directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions.