Niharika Konidela's calm-before-the-storm pic ahead of wedding shows her soaking up sun

Niharika Konidela shares her calm-before-the-storm pic ahead of the wedding with Chaitanya JV, See the picture here:

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2020 17:54 IST
Niharika Konidela's before wedding diaries 

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's wedding celebrations are in full swing in Udaipur. On her wedding day (December 9), Niharika took to Instagram stories to share a photo of her soaking up the sun with her eyes closed. She got dolled up in a yellow Indian attire. According to the caption, this is her 'calm before the storm' picture. Niharika and Chaitanya will tie the knot tonight at Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur.

In the photo, she can be seen wearing sunglasses and lying near a swimming pool. Her wedding glow is quite visible on her face. She captioned the photo, "Calm before the storm." 

Another story reposted by her, was shared by Chaitanya, which shows Niharika gearing up for her wedding. He captioned it as "My bride is all set."

Niharika and Chaitanya had their pre-wedding ceremonies going on. In the morning, they painted Udaipur in yellow as it was the couple's haldi ceremony. Pictures from the couple's haldi ceremony have started doing rounds on the Internet. The duo look right out of a fairy tale in the photos. 

To-be-bride's father, actor-producer Nagendra Babu, has also posted a clip from her haldi ceremony and captioned it beautifully. "Painting the sky of Udaipur yellow," he wrote in the caption for the couple with their wedding hashtags #nischaywedding and #nischay. 

Meanwhile, at the sangeet, Niharika and Chaitanya performed to old classic Telugu songs of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Her brother Varun Tej, and cousins Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej also performed with others.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya got engaged in August at a plush hotel in Hyderabad.

Here are some pics from their pre-wedding ceremonies:

