Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CELEBRITY_CORNER_OFFICIAL Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV are now married. See FIRST pics and videos

Actress-producer Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV are now married and the pictures from their beautiful ceremony is Udaipur are all over the internet. The beloved Tollywood couple tied the knot in Udaipur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on Wednesday. Their wedding was no less than a gala affair as the biggies of the industry including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Sneha, Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeja Kalyan were all there in attendance. The couple got married in the traditional South Indian way and the bride wore all-golden zari saree while the groom opted for a golden sherwani.

The bride's father Nagendra Babu, on his daughter's big day shared an emotional post on Instagram and shared a picture as well. The beautiful post read, "It looks like the end of an Era....Serious nostalgia hit me all again...It feels like the first day of her school...just that she wont be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can't play with her 24 x 7..Just donno how long it will be this time....'Only time will decide.' Already missing you Niha thalli @niharikakonidela #nischay."

Have a look:

Meanwhile, check out some unseen pictures and videos from their wedding that were shared by several fan pages.

Chaitanya JV teased everyone with a glimpse of his bride and shared a picture of Niharika standing behind a bridal robe and wrote, "My bride is ready."

Catch a glimpse from her Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies:

For the unversed, Niharika, daughter of producer Nagendra Babu and is the niece of southern superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, ties the knot with beau Chaitanya Jv. She has worked in films like "Oka Manasu", "Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren", "Happy Wedding" and "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy".