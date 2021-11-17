Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICK JONAS Nick Jonas reflects on his diabetes diagnosis during National Diabetes Month

American singer Nick Jonas, who has been suffering from Type 1 diabetes since he was 14, has been quite vocal about it. The singer-actor, who is very particular about his health, whether it comes to working out or eating right, recently honoured National Diabetes Month with his latest social media post. The 'Jonas Brothers' singer took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share a selfie and opened up about his diabetes diagnosis. He wrote, "In honour of National Diabetes Month, I've been recognising #SeeDiabetes heroes on my story every day."

The singer further talked about how he first felt "frightened" after learning about his diagnosis but with the help of his "incredible support system" he regained the strength to "push through".

"Today resonates with me personally because it's the 16th anniversary of my diagnosis. I was thirteen, playing shows with my brothers.. And I knew in my gut that something wasn't right, so I went to my parents and told them I needed to see the doctor. After going over my symptoms, my pediatrician informed me that I had Type 1 diabetes. All the symptoms were in line with an undiagnosed Type 1. I was devastated - frightened... Did this mean my dream of touring the world and playing our music had to end? But I was committed, just like I always have been, to not letting it slow me down. There are tough days but I have an incredible support system I can rely on to help me push through and not be hard on myself when I'm feeling low," he added.

The singer concluded his post by tagging his company, Beyond Type 1, which aims to educate kids through social media on how to live life with diabetes. "I'm also thankful to have the technology from @dexcom to know where my glucose numbers are headed in real-time. That added peace of mind really means a lot, and I'm spending more time in range than ever. Learn more about my diagnosis and journey as a Type 1 over at @beyondtype1," he signed off.

(ANI)