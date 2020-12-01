Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's posts for each other on their 2nd wedding anniversary is full of love

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKJONAS Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding picture

One of the most loved couples in the town--Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today and their fans have flooded the social media with sweet wishes. One such adorable wish for his wife has been penned down by husband Nick. He took to his Instagram handle and posted some beautiful photos of the duo from their wedding day and wrote a lovely anniversary wish.

In the post the singer went on to call his wife ‘inspiring’ and ‘beautiful’. Sharing the white wedding pictures, Nick wrote, “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you.”

On the other hand, Priyanka too shared a cutest wish for Nick. Calling Nick her 'strength' and 'weakness', she said "Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas"

Team Priyanka Chopra also shared a video on the couple's special day, saying "On the occasion of @priyankachopra & @nickjonas' second wedding anniversary, here's our very own Main Tera edition of Nickyanka, Wishing them a great day ahead."

Meanwhile, actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to post a picture full of nostalgia as she recalled her Miss World crowning moment on the day. This had happened 20 years ago. Sharing a picture on her Insta Stories, she wrote: “20 years ago, today... this happened!! #MissWorld2000.”

The story has contains a screengrab of the moment when she was crowned Miss World. The video has originally been shared by one of her fan page. Sharing the clip, the handle wrote: “On this day, 20 years ago, an 18-year-old @priyankachopra from Bareilly with big dreams in her eyes mesmerized the globe with her beauty and confidence and won the Miss World Title... #20in2020 #MissWorld #20YearsOfPriyankaChopra.”

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for ‘Text For You’ which also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in key roles. She was last seen in ‘The Sky Is Pink’ alongside Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf. The actor will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao for an OTT project.