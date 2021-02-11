Nick Jonas on reading about Priyanka Chopra's crushes & dating life in unfinished: 'It's just funny'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Nick Jonas on reading about Priyanka Chopra's crushes & dating life in unfinished

Acting sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas officially turned author on Thursday with the release of her first book, 'Unfinished: A Memoir.' Priyanka, who is currently in London, described Unfinished as honest, raw and vulnerable. While Nick Jonas is in Los Angeles and Priyanka in London, the duo had a virtual interactive session to discuss about the book. The actress revealed that her very endeavour into the world of non-fiction came to fruition in the coronavirus pandemic lockdown last year.

“It took about two years, but I predominantly wrote it during quarantine – the six months that I was home last year. It gave me the time for the first time in life to be in one place,” said Priyanka.

Now, taking to her Twitter, Priyanka shared just a glimpse of the virtual session she had with Nick, in which he shares how he felt while reading about his wife's school crushes and teenage dating. "You know, some of the stuff, to be totally real, your early dating life and your... kind of... you know, high school crushes and things like that - we've spoken about it. But it's just funny to read it. Just to think, like imagining you as a high schooler is you know, really something that was fun for me to read," he said.

"Leave it to @nickjonas to get straight to the good stuff #Unfinished," Priyanka captioned the video.

Take a look:

On the related note, home for the star is usually divided between Los Angeles, where she lives with husband Nick Jonas, and Mumbai but London has been more of a base recently as she completes shooting for "The Matrix 4", romantic comedy "Text For You" and spy thriller "Citadel", which will run on until November this year.

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka first met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017. The duo had a fairy tale wedding in December 2018.