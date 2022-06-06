Nick Jonas shows his favourite dance step to Bollywood music: 'Can keep drink in the hand too'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKJONAS Nick Jonas appeared on a chat show recently

Nick Jonas is no stranger to Bollywood music. After he married Priyanka Chopra, the American singer-actor completely embraced the Indian culture. Nick has time and again spoken about his love for Bollywood music. Videos of him dancing to popular Hindi and Punjabi chart busters have been viral on social media. Now, during an appearance in the talk show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Nick spoke about how much he loves to dance to Bollywood songs.

Nick speaks on Bollywood music

Nick said, "My wife is an Indian. We dance to a lot of Bollywood music. I find that it is easiest to do. I can just do this move all the time. No matter whether I am sitting or standing, I can just do it and I look like I know how to do it. And you can keep the drink in your hand too." In the video shared on Instagram, Nick is seen enacting his favourite Bollywood dance move.

Fans adore 'National Jiju'

The fans jumped to the comments section with funny reactions. One social media user wrote, "Oh yeah Nick knows his Bollywood dance moves (sic)," and another one said, "National jiju for a Reason (sic)."

Needless to say, this one of the most hilarious Nick has been while talking about Bollywood and India

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick's video on Bollywood music

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and posted the reels video of Nick talking about Bollywood music. She wrote, "Oh he knows" over it. Currently, Priyanka is busy with the shooting of her Amazon Prime series Citadel, from The Russo Brothers. Richard Madden of Game of Thrones and Eternals co-stars opposite Priyanka in the upcoming, mega-budget show.