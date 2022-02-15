Nick Jonas decks home with Super Bowl theme; shares 'dream' of playing Halftime show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICK JONAS Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas gave a glimpse of the Super Bowl-themed decor of his and Priyanka Chopra’s Los Angeles house recently. He captured a fun video of his home decked up with delicious delicacies, pompoms and balloons along with Super Bowl banner. Nick had captioned the clip, "We take the decorations very seriously in our house.” Well, Nick also revealed in an interview that he has one wish on his 'bucket list'-- the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. "It's been a dream for us (Nick, Joe and Kevin as the Jonas Brothers). I hope one day we get to do it!"

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nick Jonas at the end of the video, turned the camera towards himself and gave a thumbs up. While the video was showered with love, fans flooded the post with comments asking where was baby Jonas. Excited about Nick and Priyanka's newborn, fans demanded to see the baby. "Where is your baby," asked a user. Another said wrote, "Was hoping to get a sneak-peek of baby Jonas."

Nick shared his dream of playing 'Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.' While that dream didn't come to fruition for the Super Bowl XVI, which was held on Sunday, Nick was still a part of the day in a big way. During the Toyota Halftime Report, he starred in a 60-second ad for the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra with Tommy Lee Jones, Leslie Jones and Rashida Jones.

"I decided to partner with Toyota because it felt like the perfect fit," he said. He added, "I loved the creative and was really excited to be able to be in this commercial with these three incredible Joneses." The ad starts with Tommy Lee and Leslie racing in their all-new Tundras through the countryside on an off-road expedition. Then, suddenly, they see another Tundra pull up out of nowhere with Rashida behind the wheel.