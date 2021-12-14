Tuesday, December 14, 2021
     
Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif make first appearance as husband & wife, walk hand-in-hand | PHOTOS

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally stepped out in public as husband and wife. The lovebirds were clicked in the city after they returned from their honeymoon at an undisclosed location. The duo stopped for the paparazzi and posed as a married couple at the airport.

New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2021 16:56 IST
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are finally married and we just can't stop looking at their beautiful pictures. Well, the couple surprised us all even more with their first public appearance as husband and wife. Yes, that's true! The newlyweds finally stepped out in the public and posed as a married couple. It happened on Tuesday when the duo returned from their honeymoon from an undisclosed location. The two got married on December 9 at Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Madhopur in Rajasthan. They even had various pre-wedding functions like Haldi, Sangeet and Mehendi that were attended by family and close friends. 'VicKat' as they are popularly known will be throwing their wedding reception for industry friends in the coming days. 

Coming back to their first pictures, the couple look all radiant and wore co-ordinated attires. Vicky was seen wearing off-white shirt and beige pants while Katrina opted for a pink salwar kameez with a sheer dupatta. She even sported her chooda and sindoor with utter grace.

Meanwhile, have a look at their first pictures post wedding here:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Vicky and Katrina's first public appearance as husband and wife post wedding

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

