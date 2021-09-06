Newlyweds Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani fly to Maldives for honeymoon, drop poolside pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN BOOLANI Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani fly to Maldives

Newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon. The duo took to Instagram to share scenic pictures of the beach from the island country with their fans and friends. Floating in the pool, Rhea dropped a gorgeous picture of herself in a black bikini. Karan on the other hand, was seen posing next to the pool. The fashion designer captioned the post with a witty one-liner, she wrote, "Left the kids at Nani’s house."

Rhea also gave her fans a glimpse of the view from her room.

Bollywood filmmaker Rhea tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on August 14. The wedding took place at Anil's Juhu bungalow followed by only friends and family reception party. At their wedding, many celebs including Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Masaba Gupta and others were seen.

Recently, Karan took to his Instagram handle and revealed the 'true story' of how he fell madly in love with Film producer. He shared a series of pictures from their dreamy wedding party. "True story: we met on a movie set, she was new, I tried to bully her, ended up falling madly in love," Karan wrote alongside the pics. Ditching the traditional red colour for her wedding ceremony, Rhea wore an off-white chanderi sari by designer Anamika Khanna. Rhea maintained the ivory theme from her marriage for the after-party too. She opted for a gown with an elaborate and embroidered bottom. She looked radiant in an off-white gown by designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

For the unversed, Rhea Kapoor has produced films like Aisha and Veere Di Wedding. On the other hand, Karan Boolani has directed many ad commercials and has also assisted in films like Aisha and Wake Up Sid.