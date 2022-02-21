Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar twin in pink as they make FIRST public appearance after their court marriage

Highlights Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married in a private ceremony on Saturday

The newlyweds registered their marriage on February 21

The couple even made their first appearance as husband and wife on Monday

Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have finally got their marriage registry done on Monday. The couple made their first public appearance as husband and wife when they stepped out of their house and distributed sweets to the paparazzo waiting outside. Both Farhan and Shibani were seen twinning in their respective pink coloured attires. The newly bride on one hand was seen wearing a pale pink embroidered saree and heavy-duty jewellery. While Farhan, on the other, wore a light pink coloured ethnic wear. The two of them posed for the camera and looked absolutely stunning. For those unversed, the sassy couple exchanged vows on Saturday at Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala.

Their civil marriage was scheduled for February 21 ie today. For the event, their friends and family arrived at Farhan and Zoya's Mumbai residence. Farah Khan Kunder, Sajid Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and others were also snapped by the paps at their house.

Have a look at the pics here:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Farhan and Shibani twin in pink as they make first public appearance as husband and wife

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Farhan and Shibani twin in pink as they make first public appearance as husband and wife

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Farhan and Shibani twin in pink as they make first public appearance as husband and wife

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Celebs spotted at Farhan's Mumbai residence

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Celebs spotted at Farhan's Mumbai residence

Earlier today, Shibani took to Instagram and shared a story in which she was seen getting her hair and makeup done. Alongside, she wrote, "Let's go."

Image Source : INSTA Shibani Dandekar's Instagram post

Farhan on the day of his wedding looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a black bowtie and matching shades. The bride went for a breezy red-and-pink fitted gown with a red veil. She opted for an open and wavy hairstyle.

Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now. Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters -- Shakya and Akira.