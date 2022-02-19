Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar dance their hearts out with Hrithik Roshan and others | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar dance video from the wedding venue

Highlights Reportedly, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar have been dating since three years

The couple's pre-wedding festivities took place on February 17

Actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's marriage was one of the most awaited weddings of this season. The couple exchanged wedding vows on Saturday (February 19) in a Christian wedding. Indeed, the couple looked like a match made in heaven on their D-day. While Shibani looked stunning in a red tulle gown with a veil, Farhan complemented her in a black tuxedo suit. Several pictures and videos from the venue have surfaced on social media platforms. In one of the videos, Farhan and Shibani can be seen shaking a leg with their guests including Hrithik Roshan among others.

The couple danced to the beats of the song, Dil Chahta Hai, being sung by Shankar Mahadevan, who was one of the guests at their wedding.

Earlier in the day, the first pictures of the couple from their wedding rituals appeared on the internet. Take a look:

Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar pics

Previously Shibani took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her wedding preparations. She shared a boomerang video of her wedding footwear, which were from the brand, Aquazzura.

Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar pics

Take a look at some more pictures of the couple from the venue:

Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar pics

Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar pics

The Mehendi and Haldi ceremony of the couple took place on February 17 with only close friends and family in attendance including Shaban Azmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar.

If media reports are to be believed, Farhan and Shibani met on the sets of a television show, I Can Do That in 2015. While the actress was a contestant, Farhan was the host of the show. Apparently, sparks flew between them during that time.