Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHIBANIDANDEKAR Newlywed Shibani Dandekar blames 'tequila' for her pregnancy rumours. See her post

Highlights Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar got married on February 19 this year

Soon the fans of the couple started talking about whether Shibani is pregnant with her first child

Well now, the actress has finally quashed the reports in her latest Instagram story

Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have left the fans hooked with not just their wedding pictures but also the pregnancy reports. Yes, that's true! It has been hardly 10 days since the two of them tied the knot and everyone has been talking about whether the two of them are expecting their first baby. Well, the rumours rose after the actress shared stunning pictures of herself with her man on social media. In the same, she was seen dressed up in a glittering, body-hugging dress but what caught everyone's eyes was her bloated stomach. Well now, Shibani has finally addressed these reports in her latest Instagram post and quashed the pregnancy claims made against her.

Taking to the application, the newlywed Mrs Akhtar shared a video of herself with her flat tummy. In the caption, she blamed 'tequila' for her bloated rummy and not the baby. She wrote in her Instagram story, "I am woman! I am nottttt pregnant! It was the tequila."

Have a look:

Image Source : INSTA/SHIBANIDANDEKAR Shibani Dandekar is NOT pregnant

Meanwhile, speaking about her previous pictures, they were taken during a photoshoot and featured the couple in a stylish avatar. See them here:

For the unversed, Farhan and Shibani tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala on February 19. The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

The couple had their civil marriage on February 21 after which they posted a set of pictures in traditional outfits. Farhan could be seen dressed in a golden sherwani from designer Sabyasachi Mukerji, which he paired with a golden jacket. Shibani looked gorgeous in her pastel saree from Anamika Khanna. Some pictures showed the duo sharing some special moments on the rooftop during the golden hour. In one of them, fans could see Farhan and Shibani embracing each other as they registered their marriage in the presence of all their loved ones.

Farhan and Shibani had been dating for almost three years.