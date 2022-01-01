Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli welcome 2022 with perfect party in South Africa, see pics and videos

Highlights Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s celebrated their New Year in South African

Anushka dropped adorable glimpses from their celebration

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli rang in 2022 in South Africa where the latter will be playing against the host nation in the test series. Weeks ago Anushka and her daughter Vamika jetted off to SA to accompany the cricketer for his series. Sharing a glimpse of their celebrations and wishing their fans, Anushka took to Instagram and wrote, "The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!" Anushka and Virat were a part New Year cake cutting celebration at a restaurant in the foreign land.

For the celebration, Virat looked dapper in casuals, while Anushka stunned in a striped black and white dress. The actress also shared several videos from the party which had the hotel staff shaking to music beats as they all cut a three-tier New Year cake.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one adorable and loveable couple of the tinsel town. Every now and then, they leave us fall in love with them all over again. Earlier, the actress shared a set of unseen pictures on the occasion of their 4th wedding anniversary. Alongside the goofy pictures, she wrote a lovely note that read, "There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen.

Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you.. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S. : May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us."

For those unversed, Virat and Anushka got married on December 11, 2017, in a close ceremony in Italy. Earlier this year in January, the two became parents to a baby girl Vamika.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's 'Kaneda', and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress was last seen in the film 'Zero' in 2018. She produced the web series 'Paatal Lok' and the film 'Bulbbul' for OTT last year.

Also Read: Happy New Year 2022 LIVE: Ranveer-Deepika, Anushka Sharma, Akshay & other celebs wish fans with adorable posts