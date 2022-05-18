Wednesday, May 18, 2022
     
New song to be added to 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' screenings this weekend

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh star in this romantic, mass song that was not previously released for moviegoers who saw the movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' in theatres.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: May 18, 2022 15:43 IST
Sarkaru Vaari Paata song
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Sarkaru Vaari Paata song

A new song titled 'Murari Bava' will be added to 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' starring Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh star in this romantic, mass song that was not previously released for moviegoers who saw the movie in theatres.

The makers have finally decided to add this song, which will most likely begin playing this weekend, based on the response and collections. Mahesh Babu's fans have high expectations for the song's audio version, which has yet to be released.

The song's censorship has already been completed, and it will be showcased this weekend.

With the success of Parasuram Petla's directorial, the 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' team is on a high. The movie has already grossed more than Rs 150 crore worldwide.

