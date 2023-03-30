Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Netizens praise Ram Charan after he tells security guard not to push a fan

Ram Charan and his wife Upasanad Konidela had taken a flight from Hyderabad to an unknown location. Fans stopped them for photos as they reached the airport, and Ram's generosity to his fans was observed by social media users.

Ram and Upasana, who are expecting their first child, proceeded towards the departure gate with their pet dog Rhyme. While Ram stepped ahead of his wife, a female fan approached Upasana and asked for a selfie. But, one of the couple’s bodyguards tried to stop the fan. Ram, on the other hand, turned around and urged his security guard not to push the fan away.

Netizens soon noted Ram’s gesture and commented on his appreciation for his fans. “His guard was shoving a fan away, but Ramcharan stopped him”, one social media user tweeted. Another user said, “A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!!!” Another user stated, “He adores his followers.” A fan also mentioned Ram waiting for Upasana to catch up with him.

Ram and Upasana recently celebrated the RRR actor’s birthday in Hyderabad. The couple invited various celebrities of Telugu cinema. After their historic Oscar triumph for the RRR song Naatu Naatu, Ram's father, megastar Chiranjeevi, also honoured filmmaker SS Rajamouli, music composer MM Keeravani, and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Chiranjeevi also shared photos from the party on social media.

Surprisingly, March 30 marks the fifth anniversary of Ram Charan’s superhit Telugu film Rangasthalam. Ram received unprecedented appreciation for his performance as a country boy with partial hearing impairment who lives in the village of Rangasthalam in the 2018 release. Sukumar directed the film, which starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

