Netizens hail Shanaya Kapoor as 'dancing queen' as she sets Internet on fire with insane belly dance moves

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHANAYA KAPOOR Shanaya Kapoor

Bollywood newbie Shanaya Kapoor created quite a stir when filmmaker Karan Johar announced her film debut. Now, she has set social media on fire with her belly dance moves. Shanaya loves dancing and has been training for the dance dorm for quite some time. Giving the Internet a glimpse of her training, the soon-to-be actress posted a video of one of her belly dance lessons on Instagram with her instructor Sanjana Muthreja. “Floor work has always been a challenge to learn! Thank you for pushing me @sanjanamuthreja," Shanaya wrote.

Soon after Shanaya posted the video, social media users rushed to the comment section to laud her. Impressed with her skills, a user wrote, "Killing it." while another called her 'dancing queen'. Several others dropped heart and fire emoji on her post. Take a look:

This is not the first time that Shanaya impressed the Internet with her belly dancing. Earlier also her videos got much attention on social media. check out some of her videos here:

Shanya is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. She will be making her acting debut in July and will be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Johar had recently shared the news on Twitter.

"Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July! Watch this space for the film details!" Johar wrote on Twitter.

Shanaya is producer Boney Kapoor and veteran actor Anil Kapoor's niece, and first cousin of actors Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor. Details of her debut film have been kept under wraps till now.