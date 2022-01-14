Friday, January 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Bulli Bai app case: Court sends accused Shweta Singh and Mayank to 14-day judicial custody
  • All political, religious gatherings & fairs banned in Madhya Pradesh
  • Madhya Pradesh: All govt & private schools closed for students of classes 1-12 till Jan 31
  • Budget session of Parliament to begin from January 31
  • Delhi expected to record less than 25,000 COVID-19 cases today
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Netizens find Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha, Kiara Advani's doppelganger; see pics

Netizens find Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha, Kiara Advani's doppelganger; see pics

Tanisha Santoshi has studied at the London College of Communication. Reportedly, Rajkumar Santoshi will launch his daughter in his next directorial venture, Gandhi vs Godse. Bollywood celebs Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor took to social media to cheer their friend for her new venture.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 14, 2022 16:32 IST
Netizens find Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha, Kiara Advani's doppelganger; see pics
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TANISHA

Netizens find Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha, Kiara Advani's doppelganger; see pics

Bollywood filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi daughter Tanisha Santoshi seem to be enjoying a massive fan following on social media. Even before her entry into the entertainment industry Tanisha has been making headlines because of her looks. Recently she took to Instagram and shared her picture, what caught everyone's attention was her striking resemblance to Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. Tanisha shared a black-and-white photo of herself and wrote, "Let’s meet again, for the first time #newbeginnings."

Take a look:

Reportedly, she will be making her Bollywood debut soon.

In no time her post was bombarded with comments from her friends and fans. One of the user wrote, "Kiara Advani from Shershaah vibes." Another said, "u r looking same as Kiara ...may be #humshukal." Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor also commented, "Omg." Actor Vardhan Puri wrote: "Tanisha, I recently viewed a few scenes of your debut film, courtesy your dad, and I must say, you’re a natural – so good! I know you’re going to shine. Cheering for you."

Tanisha shares a close bond with the Kapoor sisters. Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram story to cheer for her friend. Janhvi shared a picture of Tanisha and wrote, "My best friend, my favourite person and the funniest girl I know is now on Instagram, starting a very new and special journey. Please give her lots of love and virtual hugs and good wishes. Lots of exciting things coming up."

India Tv - Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TANISHA SANTOSHI

Netizens find Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha, Kiara Advani's doppelganger

Filmmaker Sharan Sharma confirmed Tanisha’s Bollywood debut in his congratulatory message to her, as he wrote, “Can’t wait for the debut, looking forward."

Also read: Sridevi's doppelganger Dipali Choudhary takes Internet by storm; see viral videos

For the unversed, Tanisha studied at the London College of Communication. Reportedly, Rajkumar Santoshi will launch his daughter in his next directorial venture, Gandhi vs Godse.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News